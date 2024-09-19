ADVERTISEMENT

HDK visits breached lake in Nagamangala

Published - September 19, 2024 08:02 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel and Mandya MP H.D. Kumaraswamy inspecting the breached lake in Nagamangala taluk on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel and Mandya MP H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday visited the breached Mallegowdanahalli Lake in Nagamangala taluk.

During his visit, the locals complained to the Union Minister that the lake breached due to the negligence of the officials. The lake wouldn’t have breached had the officers taken precautions and taken up works to strengthen the lake bund, they argued.

The villagers also said the lake conservation was being “politicised”. The locals said the lake is filled up from the Hemavathi water.

While expressing displeasure over the breach and the water going to waste, the Minister said he would take steps to provide compensation for the losses incurred by the farmers. Mr. Kumaraswamy also told the villagers that steps will also be taken for restoration of the lake bund.

Former MLA Suresh Gowda accompanied the Minister.

