HDK turns emotional at party convention

Coming down heavily on the disqualified MLAs for resigning from their posts, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said that it was his mistake to field K.C. Narayana Gowda in 2018 Assembly elections from K.R. Pet segment.

Mr. Kumaraswamy was speaking after inaugurating the JD(S) election convention at Santhe Maala at Kikkeri of K.R. Pet on Wednesday.

[Former Prime Minister H.D.] Deve Gowda was against issuing ticket to [Mr.] Gowda in 2018, the disqualified MLA contesting the December 5 byelection from K.R. Pet segment as a BJP nominee, he said.

According to him, the former Prime Minister wanted to field B.L. Devaraj, an advocate, as the JD(S) nominee. “But, I fielded Mr. Gowda against my father’s wish.”

The JD(S) leader turned emotional while seeking votes for Mr. Devaraj and said that he was not saddened because his son Nikhil was defeated. But, Mr. Narayana Gowda “cheating the people who elected him in K.R. Pet and also cheating me” was more saddening, he said with tears rolling down his cheeks.

According to Mr. Kumaraswamy, he had planned for the comprehensive development of K.R. Pet Assembly segment.

While former Minister H.D. Revanna said that his party’s contribution to K.R. Pet taluk is remarkable, another former Minister D.C. Thammanna wanted the electorate to defeat the BJP candidate in the byelection.

Former Minister C.S. Puttaraju and others were present.