Karnataka

HDK turns emotional at party convention

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy campaigning for JD(S) candidate B.L. Devaraj at Santhe Maala in Kikkeri of K.R. Pet taluk on Wednesday.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy campaigning for JD(S) candidate B.L. Devaraj at Santhe Maala in Kikkeri of K.R. Pet taluk on Wednesday.  

more-in

Coming down heavily on the disqualified MLAs for resigning from their posts, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said that it was his mistake to field K.C. Narayana Gowda in 2018 Assembly elections from K.R. Pet segment.

Mr. Kumaraswamy was speaking after inaugurating the JD(S) election convention at Santhe Maala at Kikkeri of K.R. Pet on Wednesday.

[Former Prime Minister H.D.] Deve Gowda was against issuing ticket to [Mr.] Gowda in 2018, the disqualified MLA contesting the December 5 byelection from K.R. Pet segment as a BJP nominee, he said.

According to him, the former Prime Minister wanted to field B.L. Devaraj, an advocate, as the JD(S) nominee. “But, I fielded Mr. Gowda against my father’s wish.”

The JD(S) leader turned emotional while seeking votes for Mr. Devaraj and said that he was not saddened because his son Nikhil was defeated. But, Mr. Narayana Gowda “cheating the people who elected him in K.R. Pet and also cheating me” was more saddening, he said with tears rolling down his cheeks.

According to Mr. Kumaraswamy, he had planned for the comprehensive development of K.R. Pet Assembly segment.

While former Minister H.D. Revanna said that his party’s contribution to K.R. Pet taluk is remarkable, another former Minister D.C. Thammanna wanted the electorate to defeat the BJP candidate in the byelection.

Former Minister C.S. Puttaraju and others were present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2019 9:24:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/hdk-turns-emotional-at-party-convention/article30098757.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY