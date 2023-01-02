HDK tries to woo Veerashaivas by projecting BSY’s ‘ill-treatment’ at the hands of BJP’s central leadership

January 02, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - MYSURU

JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy has sought to woo the Veerashaiva community by projecting the ill-treatment of former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at the hands of BJP’s central leadership.

At a function titled “Sharanarondige Kumaranna” (Kumaraswamy with Sharanas) organised in Mysuru on Monday, the former Chief Minister pointed out that the party had decided to field K.V. Mallesh, a candidate belonging to the Veerashaiva community, from Krishnaraja Assembly constituency in Mysuru and called upon the leaders of the Lingayat community, who had gathered for the programme, to work for his victory in the coming polls.

The JD(S) leader said the main reason for the growth of BJP in Karnataka was Mr. Yediyurappa, an influential leader from the Veershaiva community. The BJP drew its strength from the community, which backed Mr. Yediyurappa.

Pitying the present condition of Mr.Yediyurappa, Mr. Kumaraswamy blamed the BJP’s central leadership for the Veerashaiva community leader’s alleged “ill-treatment” in the party. He was even denied an audience by the Prime Minister when he was the Chief Minister. It may be mentioned here that Mr. Yediyurappa was asked by the party’s central leadership to resign from the post of Chief Minister of Karnataka in 2019.

Later, addressing the issue at a press conference, the JD(S) leader said Mr. Yediyurappa’s replacement, Basavaraj Bommai, too did not have any freedom to function. Mr Bommai is unable to fill up the vacant berths in his Ministry, he lamented adding that all decisions are taken by the party’s central leadership in Delhi.

Mr. Kumaraswamy also claimed that he was made a “scapegoat” in the matter of handing over power to BJP during the coalition government between JD (S) and BJP. “I was ready to hand over power to Mr. Yediyurappa. But, I was made a scapegoat”, he claimed.

The JD (S) leader also recalled that the Janata Parivar was coming to power in the State whenever Veerashaivas and Vokkaligas backed the party.

He said Mr. Mallesh had lost in the last Assembly elections from Krishnaraja in 2018 as his candidature was announced late. But, this time, his candidature has been announced at least three months in advance and called upon the leaders of the Veershaiva community to work for his victory..