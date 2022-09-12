HDK to reveal land scam worth crores in legislature session

H.D. Kumaraswamy | Photo Credit: File photo

Accusing the State government of attempting to sell government land in Bengaluru worth thousands of crores to influential people, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday said he would release documents pertaining to the alleged scam in the ongoing Legislative Assembly session.

“BJP leaders have been repeatedly demanding documents from me pertaining to allegations of corruption. I will release them,” he told reporters, after chairing the JD(S) Legislature Party meeting here on Monday. “This is a huge scam. It is an attempt to gobble up land worth ₹8,000 crore that is supposed to belong to the government. The issue pertaining to the land is there since 1957 and in 2008-2009 the land was estimated to cost ₹5,000 crore. However, the latest Government Order related to this land is shocking.”

He said: “This is just a sample of the government’s corruption. Let the BJP leaders digest this. I do not want to waste the time of the House. I will speak on the basis of documents. I will take this scam to the logical end. Public property is being sold just to make money, which has to be stopped.”

Urging the Congress to cooperate to have discussion on this issue as people need to know about the corruption of the government, he said that he would watch the move of the Congress and the priorities that it gives for discussion.

Meanwhile, the JDLP decided to raise the issue related to rain related damage in 22 districts and the losses caused. “The ruling and the Principal Opposition are fighting over percentage of corruption and the loot. There is no use in just speaking without documents. I have also asked all my party legislators to raise issues based on documents,” he said.