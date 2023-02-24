ADVERTISEMENT

HDK to hold meeting on Hassan seat on Sunday

February 24, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is said to have convened a meeting of party leaders from Hassan constituency in Bengaluru on Sunday (February 26) to finalise the candidate for the seat.

Many leaders of the party in Hassan have received calls from Mr. Kumaraswamy’s office in Bengaluru inviting them to attend the meeting. He is expected to gather opinions from party leaders on the most suitable candidate for the constituency.

Mr. Kumaraswamy, at a press conference in Shivamogga on Thursday, said that the party would release the second list of candidates, including the constituencies in Hassan, within a week. Former Minister H.D. Revanna and his wife, Bhavani Revanna, on the other hand, have already begun campaigning in Hassan constituency. Either of the two is expected to get the ticket.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US