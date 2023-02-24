HDK to hold meeting on Hassan seat on Sunday

February 24, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Hassan

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is said to have convened a meeting of party leaders from Hassan constituency in Bengaluru on Sunday (February 26) to finalise the candidate for the seat.

Many leaders of the party in Hassan have received calls from Mr. Kumaraswamy’s office in Bengaluru inviting them to attend the meeting. He is expected to gather opinions from party leaders on the most suitable candidate for the constituency.

Mr. Kumaraswamy, at a press conference in Shivamogga on Thursday, said that the party would release the second list of candidates, including the constituencies in Hassan, within a week. Former Minister H.D. Revanna and his wife, Bhavani Revanna, on the other hand, have already begun campaigning in Hassan constituency. Either of the two is expected to get the ticket.