HDK terms ADGP Chandrashekar a ‘blackmailer’; says he will move Centre on his ‘illegal’ activities

Additional Director-General of Police (SIT), Lokayukta, M. Chandrashekar writing a letter to his colleagues, accusing Union Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy of making false and malicious allegations and threats to deter SIT has ruffled the feathers of the latter, who has labelled the police officer a “blackmailer and criminal”.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday, the Union Minister accused the Congress government of trying to protect itself by using such tainted officials. He also stated that he would submit documents related to the alleged illegal activities of the official to the Union Home Secretary.

Mr. Chandrashekar in the letter had said that: “an accused, however, high and mighty he may be, is an accused.”

Referring to this, Mr. Kumaraswamay said: “I might be an accused in this case, but that officer is a criminal in disguise of a policeman. There are allegations against him related to a series of criminal activities.”

Hinting at a bigger conspiracy behind such a letter, Mr. Kumaraswamy said: “Mr. Chandrashekar has addressed a letter to his colleagues. I know who prepared that letter and where. I will reveal about this in due course of time.”

The Union Minister said: “the letter by the official was prepared quite well. After I held a press conference on Saturday morning, I know where that officer went in the evening. I also know which legal experts helped him draft the letter and who else was involved.“

Referring to the allegations that the above official had served the State when he was the Chief Minister, Mr. Kumaraswamy said he had not allowed him to behave like this then.

The Union Minister accused Mr. Chandrashekar, a Himachal Pradesh cadre officer, of “creating fake documents” to extend deputation in Karnataka, and indulging in illegal activities in association with a person who has 2,500 FIRs filed against him to fleece money from realtors. “I have decided to submit all these documents to the Home Secretary in New Delhi,” he said.

Mr. Kumaraswamy alleged that “an inspector working under this official was caught demanding ₹20 crore. The inspector has filed a complaint against this officer of blackmailing him for ₹2 crore. Isn’t that his ‘Satyameva Jayate’?” the Minister remarked.

Mr. Kumaraswamy claimed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his associates lacked moral authority to seek his resignation. “Should I resign just to please Mr. Siddaramaiah? I have done nothing wrong,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar took exception to Mr. Kumaraswamy trying to link Mr. Chandrashekar with the Congress, saying “Mr. Kumaraswamy doesn’t know what he is saying. What is the connection between KPCC office and Lokayukta ADGP Chandrashekar,” he asked.