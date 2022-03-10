HDK taunts Congress on results

Former CM says AAP victory an inspiration to JD(S)

Training his guns on the Congress, JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy has said the results of five States has shocked those in Karnataka who already feel they have come to power in the State.

He said the results had also taught a lesson to those leaders who are out to finish the JD(S) and prove that it is only a regional party like the JD(S) that is capable of taking on the BJP.

"Thursday's result is the one that will make the Congress, which has a history of over 100 years, to introspect," he said, adding that the party had been exuding confidence over forming Governments in Goa and Punjab.

Stating that the results in Punjab on Thursday and the earlier result in West Bengal is an inspiration to the JD(S), Mr. Kumaraswamy said the party will fight the net polls on the basis of irrigation issues of the State. "Situation in the five States that went to polls are different from the situation in Karnataka," he added.