HDK targets BJP leaders of Shivamogga district

He alleges their assets increased since 2006

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy appealed to the people of Shivamogga to find out how the assets of BJP leaders in Shivamogga district increased since 2006. He was addressing the party’s Janata Jaladhare rally at Kudli near Shivamogga on Friday.

“The total assets of BJP leaders have increased in the recent years. You find out what they owned before 2006 and what they have now. You people should be aware of these things”, he said.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said that corruption was prevalent during the Congress rule as well. However, the BJP people doubled the commission in development works after coming to power. K.S. Eshwarappa of Shivamogga had to resign because of the corruption charges he faced. “However, the government did not take any measure to increase the farmers’ income”, he said.

He appealed to the people to support the JD(S) in the next election, assuring that his party would give a corruption-free government, focusing on welfare of every section of society.

Earlier speaking to presspersons, Mr.Kumaraswamy alleged that the BJP government had been acting to the tunes of ‘invisible hands’. The law and order had been hit in the State. A group of Congress had engaged in making provocative speeches.

“Right now we are in an uneasy atmosphere. This will continue for one more year”, he said.