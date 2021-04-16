HDK takes exception to holding rallies

JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy criticised the political parties and candidates contesting Basavakalyan byelection for holding rallies and violating the COVID-19 guidelines in Basavakalyan on Thursday.

“For BJP leaders, getting more votes in the byelection is more important than the lives of the people. COVID-19 is spreading fast and I am surprised to hear that the BJP leaders have organised a huge rally. People are participating in the rally without wearing face masks and maintaining social distance,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said.

He was addressing a media conference in Basavakalyan, Bidar district, on Thursday.

Referring to the all-party meeting scheduled for Sunday to discuss the measures to be taken for controlling the spread of COVID-19, the former Chief Minister alleged that the BJP government was going to hold the meeting to cover up its failure in containing the spread of the pandemic.

“The government has completely failed to control the pandemic. There is no stock of medicines required for treating COVID-19 patients. Hospitals don’t have enough beds. The government has enough time to make preparations. But, it neglected the recommendations made by the expert committee and wasted time. Now, they [BJP leaders] have called an all-party meeting to discuss the issue. The meeting is a bid to cover up their failure under our [the Opposition parties] shadow. There is no use in participating in the meeting,” he said.