JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy puts own spin to D K Shivakumar’s CM aspirations

Wondering if he was indirectly supporting the JD(S), Mr Kumaraswamy ruled out the possibility of Vokkaligas supporting Mr Shivakumar

Former Chief Minister and JD (S) leader H D Kumaraswamy sought to interpret Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D K Shivakumar’s suggestion on the political opportunity for Vokkaligas in the State in his own way.

“I don’t know the purpose behind Mr Shivakumar asking the Vokkaligas at a community event to make use of the political opportunity before them. Did he mean that the JD(S) has an opportunity? Was he indirectly supporting the JD(S)?” Mr Kumaraswamy wondered when his attention was drawn to Mr Shivakumar’s statement.

He pointed out that there is a long queue of leaders for the CM’s post in the Congress. Without referring to Congress leader Siddaramaiah by name, Mr Kumaraswamy asked if the former CM’s 75 th birthday bash was to make Mr Shivakumar the chief minister. “Is he celebrating his 75 th birthday to make Mr Shivakumar, the next Chief Minister?” he asked.

“Some political observers have interpreted that Mr Shivakumar has asked the people of the Vokkaliga community to support the JD(S) as there was no future for them in the Congress,” Mr Kumaraswamy claimed.

Mr Kumaraswamy also ruled out the possibility of Vokkaligas supporting Mr Shivakumar. The JD(S) leader said a party can come to power only if it enjoys the support of all sections of the society.

Meanwhile, Mr Kumaraswamy and Mr Shivakumar shared the dais at a Kempegowda Jayanthi function organised at H D Kote in Mysuru district on Tuesday.