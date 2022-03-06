HDK slams Union Minister for referring to Mekedatu as a controversial project

"By asking the States to discuss and come to an understanding, the Union Government is escaping from its responsibility of giving legal approval as per the federal spirit."

Former Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday slammed Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for creating confusion on Mekedatu by terming the issue as a 'controversy' and asking Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to solve the problem through a negotiated settlement.

"By asking the States to discuss and come to an understanding, the Union Government is escaping from its responsibility of giving legal approval as per the federal spirit," he said in a series of tweets in response to the Union Minister's statement on Saturday. "Does the Centre has no responsibility in this project?," he added.

Expressing doubts about the BJP's next move on Mekedatu, he said: "It is our right to secure water for our people. What is the understanding of Minister asking both states to settle the issue? Has the BJP started a new act on this issue?"

Mr. Kumaraswamy said: "Both national parties have started an electoral game using Mekedatu. If BJP is taking credit for allocating Rs. 1,000 crore for the project, Congress is claiming credit for the allocation as a decision under pressure due to padayatra. I have always maintained that approval for Mekedatu has to come from pressure on the Union Government."

Asking Congress to spell out its stand on negotiation, the former Chief Minister said: "Will Congress bring pressure on the Centre to bring it's friendly party DMK to negotiation?"