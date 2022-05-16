HDK slams Rahul Gandhi

Questioning the statement of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Chintan Shivir that regional parties do not have ideological commitment, former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday said that Mr. Gandhi should elaborate on his words and explain what he meant.

“Congress toppled the United Front government led by I.K. Gujral by insisting on keeping the DMK out after citing the DMK-LTTE relationship in the killing of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Later, shared power with DMK for 10 years in the UPA 1 & 2 led by Manmohan Singh. Is it the ideological commitment?” he tweeted on Monday. He said; “If Rahul Gandhi believes that it is only the Congress that has strength to defeat the BJP, he should not forget that his party enjoyed power for 10 years under the obligation of regional parties.”

The former Chief Minister asked: “Is it the ideological commitment that the Congress came home and offered a coalition government but joined hands with Operation Kamala. Is it ideological commitment to swallow friendly regional parties.” He said that the Congress is having a phobia of regional parties and it has no presence in States such as Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and Rahul Gandhi should not forget that Congress is in its last stages in Karnataka.