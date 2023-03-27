HDK slams govt. for distributing Muslim quota among Lingayats and Vokkaligas

March 27, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - MYSURU

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy slammed the State government for pitting one community against another by distributing the 4% quota of Muslims among Lingayats and Vokkaligas.

Speaking to reporters after offering puja at Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hills here before the start of the Pancharathna Rathayatra’s valedictory function on Sunday, Mr. Kumaraswamy accused the BJP government of deceiving people by making hasty announcements on reservation for the sake of electoral gains.

He questioned the legality of the announcements made by the government on the reservation issue when the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes had not made such a recommendation.

“Has the commission made a recommendation in the regard? Didn’t the commission say it needed more time to submit a report. How will you give effect to the reservations without the commission submitting a report in the regard?”

By scrapping the reservation of Muslims and distributing it among the Lingayats and Vokkaligas, the BJP government was only creating disharmony in the society.

He said Lingayats and Vokkaligas had demanded justice. “The Lingayats and Vokkaligas were asking for their rights. They did not ask for communities to be pitted against each other,” he said, while claiming that the reservations announced by the government were legally untenable.

Mr. Kumaraswamy also came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his repeated visits to the State ahead of the coming elections and claiming at a recent rally that “people of Karnataka will give him life when Congress was trying to dig his grave”.

“When people of Karnataka were losing lives, he did not come here. Now, he is asking the people of Karnataka to protect his life,” he said.

The JD(S) leader also questioned Mr. Modi’s silence on the corruption in the State government, which was “looting” tax payers’ money. “There is no future for the BJP in Karnataka,” he said.

When asked for the party’s strategy in Varuna assembly segment from where former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s candidature has been announced by the Congress, Mr. Kumaraswamy said he was more bothered about campaigning in all 224 constituencies of the State to reach the target of winning 123 seats. “I don’t have time to defeat any one candidate,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said.