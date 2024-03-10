HDK slams CM for spending on guarantees’ conventions amidst drought

March 10, 2024 10:50 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday criticised the State government for spending on guarantees’ conventions at a time when the State is reeling under drought. “The government is immersed on spending for publicity from people’s money. It is shameless that the government is indulging in such spending when the State is going through its worst drought with severe drinking water crisis,” he said on social media platform X.

Likening Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to Roman king Nero, the former Chief Minister said that Mr. Siddaramaiah was worried about election. “You do not have money to give to the drought affected farmers, but spend on guarantee conventions.”