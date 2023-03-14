ADVERTISEMENT

HDK slams BJP for posters that malign Vokkaligas

March 14, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP’s plans to portray two characters, Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda who “killed” 18th century king Tipu Sultan, as “heroes” of the Vokkaliga community, has stirred up a political controversy.

The posters of the two characters, criticised by historians as “fictitious”, which had come up on an arch in Mandya on Sunday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the district, was removed later by the district administration. The posters had come up masking the portrait of Vokkaliga seer the late Balagangadharanath Swami, who is believed to have worked for the community’s political unity. The BJP in the recent times has been portraying two characters as the brave warriors who killed Tipu Sultan.

Slamming the BJP for insulting Vokkaligas, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said: “The BJP is trying to spread communal hatred by bringing fictitious characters and attempting to kill history.... It is an insult that such posters came up masking the name of the Vokkaligas seer.” On Tuesday, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar demanded the arrest of DG &IGP Praveen Sood for allowing such a poster to come up.

