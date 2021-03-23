Karnataka

‘HDK should keep his house in order’

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M. Lakshmana has asked JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy to keep his house in order before extending invitation to leaders of other parties.

Reacting to Mr. Kumaraswamy’s offer of political protection and support to former Minister Tanveer Sait, who has been served with a notice by the party for taking a unilateral decision during the mayoral polls, Mr. Lakshmana pointed out that several JD(S) leaders including former MLAs are deserting the party.

“Instead of ensuring that leaders of JD(S) remain in the party, he is extending invitation to others”, Mr. Lakshmana said.

Mr. Sait is a five-time MLA and the minor differences in the Congress will be sorted out. The former Minister will continue to remain in the party, he said.

