HDK seeks Sudhakar’s resignation over VIMS episode

Former Chief Minister H.D . Kumaraswamy on Sunday urged Health Minister K. Sudhakar to resign taking moral responsibility for the deaths at VIMS.

He said that the Minister has not gone there and has only promised to send an inquiry team. “How much time does it require for people to know the truth. Though advertisements are being given about improvement of health infrastructure, VIMS incident has exposed the chinks. With what guarantee can people go to government facilities?” The Minister should resign owning moral responsibility,” he added.