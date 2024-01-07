GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HDK says he will meet Sumalatha if needed

January 07, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday said that he will meet Sumalatha Ambareesh, Mandya MP, if needed.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that there was nothing wrong in meeting the Mandya MP in case she is set to continue in BJP. “We have not been specific about the constituencies that we are planning to contest. We have not said we will contest from any constituency. There has been no discussion on seat sharing. The seat sharing agreement is in initial stage,” he told reporters here on Sunday after meeting Union Minister for Agriculture and Scheduled Tribe Arjun Munda at the residence of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

He said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar were interested in destroying Janata Dal (Secular). Both have a common agenda to finish off JD(S), and added that they were trying to convince JD (S) legislators to quit the party.

