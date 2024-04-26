ADVERTISEMENT

HDK says he requested Sumalatha to campaign for him

April 26, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

JD (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday sought to clarify that he had requested Ms. Sumalatha Ambareesh to campaign for him in Mandya.

Reacting to Ms. Sumalatha’s allegation that she was not invited by the JD(S) leadership to campaign in Mandya even though she gave up her seat for the party, Mr. Kumaraswamy said he had not only sought Ms. Sumalatha’s cooperation when he called on her at her residence in Bengaluru but also requested her to campaign for him at least for two days in Mandya when he met her during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Mysuru.

He, however, acknowledged Ms. Sumalatha’s visit to Mandya on Friday to cast her vote and said he does not want to drag the issue any further. He said he had received support from not only BJP leaders and workers in Mandya, but also from actor Ambareesh’s fans.

He said he was not aware of the reasons behind former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s complaint about BJP’s alleged failure to campaign for him in Mandya.

