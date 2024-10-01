HDK ridicules return of MUDA sites as a case of indulging in theft and later apologising for it

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has termed the returning of the 14 MUDA sites by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife as a “joke” and said it was like “stealing and then tendering an apology.”

He was addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. While stating that the Chief Minister’s wife was “like a sister” to him, Mr. Kumaraswamy wondered why Mr. Siddaramaiah was doing a U-turn now.

Questioning the claims of a “spotless political career” by Mr. Siddaramaiah, he accused him of indulging in even bigger scams. He alleged that Mr. Siddaramaiah had earlier got a land through denotification by citing that it was being used to build a residential school for poor children. However, he sold the land by citing payment towards election expenses when it became legally complicated, he alleged. He, however, added that Mr. Siddaramaiah, who was the first accused in the case, had got legal relief from the Karnataka High Court.

Ploy to send me to jail

He accused Mr. Siddaramaiah and his government of conspiring to send him to jail at least for a day. In an obvious reference to the feud between him and Lokayukta (SIT) ADGP Chandrashekhar, he said those in the government and a few officials were dreaming of sending him to jail. He termed it as their wishful thinking.