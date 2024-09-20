HDK rejects allegations levelled against him by Ministers in denotification of land in Gangenahalli

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy has rejected the allegations levelled against him by Ministers in the State government over denotification of land in Gangenahalli in Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Friday, Mr. Kumaraswamy said he had rejected the file when it was brought before him when he was the Chief Minister and added that he had no role in the denotification of the said land in Bengaluru.

Though he admitted that the land was later purchased by his mother-in-law, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the orders on denotification of the land were passed during the tenure of BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa as Chief Minister.

He also rejected charges that Mr. Yediyurappa had denotified the land as a favour to him by claiming that he and Mr. Yediyurappa were not on good terms when the denotification orders were passed in 2010.

He said the Lokayukta had registered a case in the regard in 2015 and claimed that the investigation into the matter is completed. Though no wrongdoing could be found during the investigation, the case has not been closed, he said and accused the Congress government of reviving the case to get even with him for the allegations he has levelled against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

He pointed out that he was the Chief Minister in 2018-19 and could have got the case closed, but he did not.

He also claimed that this case was different from the case involving Mr. Siddaramaiah as the sites allotted to his wife were in lieu of property that had already been acquired Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Mr. Kumaraswamy claimed that he had done no wrong and would quit politics if any shred of evidence was provided to prove his involvement in the matter.

The Union Minister also hit out at Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda for levelling allegations against him to “please” somebody.

