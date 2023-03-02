HDK reiterates his stand on fielding party worker in Hassan

March 02, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - MYSURU

Reiterating his stand that a party worker would be fielded from Hassan, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said in categorical terms on Thursday that the party is above the family and stated that a JD(S) worker would get priority in ticket distribution.

Responding to a volley of questions from reporters on the impasse, with Ms. Bhavani Revanna vying to contest while H.P. Swaroop being a strong ticket aspirant, Mr. Kumaraswamy, at the meet-the-press here, said, “I have already clarified on this issue. I have said a party worker will be fielded. A decision on this will be made soon. Such stalemates are common in elections with many ticket aspirants.”

Claiming that the party will always keep party workers above the family, Mr. Kumaraswamy cited the case of election in Madhugiri constituency where the family member (Ms. Anita Kumaraswamy) had to contest inevitably when there were no candidates with one of the aspirants, Veerabhadraiah, failing to contest. “We did not field Ms. Anita Kumaraswamy in the next election from Madhugiri and fielded our party worker Mr. Veerabhadraiah. Sometimes, decisions had to be taken according to the prevailing situations and Madhugiri is one such example,” he replied.

Asked whether the standoff over Hassan seat will harm the party chances of winning the poll, the former CM said, “Hassan is a JD(S) stronghold and the party will win the seat hands down. I will lead the Hassan poll and ensure win.”

He expressed confidence of JD(S) romping home in all seats in Hassan, including Arsikere and Arkalgud where the sitting JD-S MLAs have raised a banner of revolt against the leadership, with the MLA from Arsikere almost certain of leaving the party.

Mr. Kumaraswamy accused Hassan’s BJP MLA Preetham Gowda of creating a confusion on the JD(S) ticket issue to his advantage which will not be realised.