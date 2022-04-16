HDK questions ‘silence’ of Congress over hate politics

Mr. Kumaraswamy also termed the Congress agitation seeking arrest of former RDPR minister K.S. Eshwarappa as ridiculous

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has alleged that Congress was indulging in unnecessary politics over the death of contractor Santosh Patil and questioned the ‘silence’ of Congress during issues of communal violence and hate politics.

Speaking to press persons at Almatti in vijayapura on Saturday, Mr. Kumaraswamy also termed the Congress agitation seeking arrest of former RDPR minister K.S. Eshwarappa as ridiculous.

The former CM also sought to know whether Mr. Siddaramaiah had resigned from his post of Chief Minister when Police officer Kallappa Handibag who belonged to Kuruba community took the extreme step of ending his life.

He also sought to know why Congress had remained silent when communal violence broke out a few months ago and when there was fight between people over religion.

Questioning Congress leaders on their ‘fight against corruption’, Mr. Kumaraswamy sought to know how corruption had increased during their five year term.

To a query, he said both the national parties, Congress and BJP had not issues to go before the people and were indulging in politics over unwarranted and emotional issues. “There are two faces of the same coin”, he said.