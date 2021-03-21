HDK questions Modi on ‘single-window system’

21 March 2021 22:39 IST

Asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he would speak about the “single-window system” in Karnataka, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday said that senior BJP legislators were speaking openly about such a system in the State.

Mr. Kumaraswamy was responding to the Prime Minister’s allegation of a “single-window system in West Bengal, controlled by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek”.

‘Speak up’

“Senior BJP legislators are openly talking about the single-window system hidden behind Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s chair. BJP leaders are alleging irregularities committed by Mr. Yediyurappa’s family. Will Mr. Modi speak about the BJP government’s self-proclaimed leader and single-window system?” he asked on Twitter.

Advertising

Advertising

He further said: “When such a single-window system exists in Karnataka, which is being willingly promoted, Mr. Modi criticising Ms. Mamata is self-deception. Let Mr. Modi first end the single-window system in Karnataka that is looting the taxpayers money meant for public development.”