Karnataka

HDK questions Modi on ‘single-window system’

Asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he would speak about the “single-window system” in Karnataka, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday said that senior BJP legislators were speaking openly about such a system in the State.

Mr. Kumaraswamy was responding to the Prime Minister’s allegation of a “single-window system in West Bengal, controlled by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek”.

‘Speak up’

“Senior BJP legislators are openly talking about the single-window system hidden behind Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s chair. BJP leaders are alleging irregularities committed by Mr. Yediyurappa’s family. Will Mr. Modi speak about the BJP government’s self-proclaimed leader and single-window system?” he asked on Twitter.

He further said: “When such a single-window system exists in Karnataka, which is being willingly promoted, Mr. Modi criticising Ms. Mamata is self-deception. Let Mr. Modi first end the single-window system in Karnataka that is looting the taxpayers money meant for public development.”

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2021 10:40:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/hdk-questions-modi-on-single-window-system/article34125623.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY