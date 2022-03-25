HDK questions decision to ban Muslims doing business around temples

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy

March 25, 2022 20:44 IST

Speaking to the media in Hubballi on Friday, Mr. Kumaraswamy expressed concern over the developments and sought to know what some organisations want to achieve by indulging in hate politics

Taking serious exception to the developments of banning Muslims from doing business around temples, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has sought to know whether bloodshed should be caused for the sake of coming to power.

Speaking to press persons in Hubballi on Friday, Mr. Kumaraswamy expressed concern over the developments and sought to know what some organisations want to achieve by indulging in hate politics and how long one would live after disturbing peace and harmony.

Advertising

Advertising

“This is a garden of peace belonging to all. Don’t disrupt it. What will you achieve by indulging in such hate politics? Instead, focus on real issues like soaring prices of essential commodities, farmers’ distress, unemployment among youth,” he said.

On attempts by Hindutva outfits to prevent people from making purchases at shops owned by Muslims, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that whatever might be statements of the BJP party functionaries, the Government belongs to all the 6.5 crore people. It should protect the interests of all citizens and facilitate their living according to the rights bestowed upon them under the constitutional framework, he said.

Mr. Kumaraswamy also took exception to the statements of BJP leaders and asked them not to disturb peace in the State for the sake of coming to power.

The former CM said that certain vested interests are leading to communal disharmony in the country for gaining political traction. People should realise it before it’s too late.

Speaker’s statement

Mr. Kumaraswamy took exception to the statement of Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri that one day all would have to join RSS and said that the Speaker had spoken without realising the value of the position that he held. He also sought to know what Congress leaders were doing when the Speaker uttered those words.

Regarding the Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah’s statement pertaining to hijab, he said there was no need for the leader to drag the religious heads into the controversy and also there was no need for him to misuse the statement for political reasons.