HDK pulls up govt. for laxity in containing COVID-19

The former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy has hit out at the State government for its alleged laxity in controlling the spread of COVID-19 and said the State ranked third in the country in terms of the number of cases.

In a series of tweets, the JD(S) leader questioned the steps taken by the government in handling the pandemic and said all its announcements remained only on paper.

The government has announced that it will procure 1,000 ventilators, 10 lakh N95 masks, 5 lakh kits, and 15 lakh three-layer masks in a week. But many doctors, paramedical staff, and the police have not been given protective masks and other necessary facilities to contain the disease, he claimed.

He said there were differences between two Cabinet Ministers — Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, who has been assigned the task of handling COVID-19, and Health Minister B. Sriramulu. The Ministers should not take the issue as matter of prestige when people of the State have been suffering from a highly communicable disease, he said in tweets.