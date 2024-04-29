ADVERTISEMENT

HDK: Probe into creation and distribution of pen-drives with objectional content

April 29, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister and State president of Janata Dal (Secular) H.D. Kumaraswamy has stressed the need for an investigation into the creation of pen-drives that allegedly carried obscene content related to Prajwal Revanna.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kumaraswamy, speaking to press persons in Shivamogga, reiterated that he was of the opinion that if Prajwal Revanna had committed any crime, he should face punishment. He would not defend him.

“Now the State government has constituted an SIT to probe into the allegations. Similarly, there should be a probe to know who created the pen drives with the objectionable content and distributed them in lakhs. They have committed more serious crimes,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The JD(S) chief said he and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda decided to suspend Prajwal Revanna from the party on Sunday itself. “As he is a Lok Sabha member, the decision to take disciplinary action against him has to be taken at the national level,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Further, he said neither he nor his father (Deve Gowda) were concerned with the issue in any way. “I and my father, Deve Gowda, have helped lakhs of families in our careers. A few Congress workers have staged a dharna in front of my house in Bengaluru. In what way am I connected to this?” he asked.

He said he and his brother (Revanna) had been separated. Both had separate businesses. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US