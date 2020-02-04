HDK plans to invite people of Channapatna, Ramanagaram for Nikhil’s wedding

The people of Channapatna-Ramanagaram could be in for a feast in May as former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday hinted that people in the area would be invited for the wedding of his son Nikhil K.

The actor and Janata Dal (Secular) youth wing president Mr. Nikhil, who lost his début political battle at Mandya to veteran actor Sumalatha during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, is set to marry the grandniece of former Minister and Congress leader M. Krishnappa in May. Their engagement is scheduled to be held on February 10.

Speaking to reporters at Channapatna, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that he owed much of his political strength to the people of Channapatna and Ramanagaram, and that he intended to conduct Mr. Nikhil’s marriage in a place between Channapatna and Ramanagaram.

Incidentally, while he represents the Channapatna Assembly constituency, his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy represents the adjoining Ramanagaram Assembly constituency.

Political growth

“I owe my political growth to Channapatna-Ramanagaram. This (marriage) is the only chance I can invite people and serve food. I am making arrangements to reach every household with the wedding invite,” he added.