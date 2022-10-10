HDK opposes report

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 10, 2022 22:36 IST

Expressing shock over the report on Hindi implementation submitted to the President by a committee headed by Home Minister Amit Shah, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday said that it was another attempt to destroy the federal structure with a dictatorial attitude. “It is a hidden agenda of the Central government to capture the country. I am shocked at the recommendation in the report.”

“It is an attempt to trample upon the regional languages and make Hindusthan by imposing Hindi. The country with its diverse culture will never accept one language rule and this policy could affect the federalism,” he said on Twitter, adding that there are more number of people who speak other languages.

He urged the Centre to withdraw the report immediately and take steps to upholds the principles enshrined in the constitution that provides equal importance to all languages.

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app