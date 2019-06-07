HDK: Nikhil’s statement quoted out of context

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday clarified that any talk of midterm elections was “irrelevant” and his son K. Nikhil’s comments were taken out of context to suggest that he had asked his partymen to be prepared for snap polls.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said the coalition government would complete the remainder of its term in the office.

Mr. Nikhil meant to say that party workers and leaders should always be ready to serve society instead of being active only during the elections, claimed Mr. Kumaraswamy.

In a video clip circulated widely on social media, Mr. Nikhil is heard asking party cadre to prepare themselves for the Assembly elections. Mr. Nikhil’s statement comes close on the heels of JD(S) State president A.H. Vishwanath’s resignation after owning “moral responsibility” for the party’s debacle in the Lok Sabha polls and criticising the functioning of the coalition government.