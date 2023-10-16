HDK makes cryptic allegations against Congress leaders over IT raids

October 16, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy sought to target the Congress leaders in the State by making cryptic allegations with regard to the money seized during the recent IT raids in Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters after offering prayers at Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on Monday, Mr. Kumaraswamy alleged that a total of ₹100 crore had been seized by the IT sleuths during raid. The money seized on the first day was part of the “SST” collection while the second day’s seizure was “YST” collection, he said cryptically without elaborating.

However, he appeared to be linking the Congress leaders in the State. “This money belongs to the people of the State. It does not belong to any contractor,” he said before claiming that “YST” tax was the collection made during the recent transfer of officials.

He reiterated his demand for the State government to order a probe into the recovery of large sums of money during the recent IT raids.

The ₹100 crore recovered during the raids was just a “sample”, he said before adding that more than ₹1,000 crore had changed hands during the transfer of officials soon after the Congress government assumed power in the State.

With regard to the drought and power shortage in the State, Mr. Kumaraswamy said he had alerted the State government earlier about the impending electricity shortage in the State, but he was not allowed to speak about the issue in the Legislature.

He said the electricity woes in the State will only worsen in the next two months. But, he alleged that the State government was keeping itself busy talking about the guarantee schemes without bothering about the real problems people were facing.

