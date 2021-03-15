HDK: Maharashtra govt. desperately trying to divert public attention

Criticising the Shiv Sena’s repeated efforts to raise border issues, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said such efforts were aimed at diverting the attention of the public from their dissatisfaction against the government.

“The Shiv Sena is viewing hoisting of Kannada flag by activists in Belagavi as a crime. In fact, Belagavi is ours. To hoist a Kannada flag is our right. Maharashtra has no right to question this,” he said in a series of tweets on Sunday.

“Maharashtra has said that over the last eight days, there have been attacks on Marathi speakers. Who attacked our buses in Kolhapur first? The attack happened on Kannadigas while removing the Marathi boards in Belagavi. Despite this, Maharashtra is trying to desperately to draw attention,” he said.

The second Vidhana Soudha of the State was built in Belagavi and legislature sessions were conducted to establish the State’s right over Belagavi, he added.

Stating that it was better for Maharahstra to keep quiet on the border issue till the legal fight comes to an end, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the Mahajan Commission report was final.

“The commission was set up on the demand of Maharashtra and the commission has said Belagavi belongs to Karnataka. The legal fight of Maharashtra will go waste.”

While Deputy Chief Minister Lakshman Savadi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene, Mr. Kumaraswamy said there was no need for that.

“Will the Maharashtra BJP not bring pressure on the Prime Minister? Will the BJP accept if Mr. Modi hands over Belagavi to Maharashtra?” he wondered.