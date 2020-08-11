HDK lashes out at ‘Hindi politics’

Former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy in a series of tweets on Monday has condemned “the insult meted out” to DMK leader Kanimozhi allegedly for not speaking in Hindi.

He has come down heavily on “Hindi politics” and called for a debate on how several political leaders from the South were deprived of their opportunities and were discriminated against.

Though his father, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, was successful in breaking this barrier, there were several incidents of him being criticised and ridiculed for reasons of language, he said. “Hindi politics was successful in making Mr. Deve Gowda deliver his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort in Hindi,” he added.

“I have seen in close quarters on how Hindi politicians manoeuvre. Most of them don’t respect non-Hindi politicians,” Mr. Kumaraswamy tweeted.