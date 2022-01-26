HDK: Ideology died long ago for all parties

Bengaluru

26 January 2022 23:53 IST

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said that no political party is currently functioning based on ideology, and that the only ideology for political parties was power.

"Ideology has died long ago for parties. There is no ideology for any party and parties have no commitment. Power is the only ideology for the parties," he told reporters here. He was responding to Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah's statement that leaders are joining Congress since they like the party ideology.

On reports that several of its leaders were in touch with Congress leaders to join the party, he said, “I am not anxious about it. I know who in our party is in touch with them and I have a list.” Mr. Kumaraswamy also said that some leaders were in touch with him too to join the party. "However, none is big. We are looking at young leaders to join the party."

Core committee

Mr. Kumaraswamy announced the formation of 20-member core committee under the chairmanship of former Minister Bandappa Kashempur.