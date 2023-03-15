ADVERTISEMENT

HDK holds meeting in Arsikere with person who quit Cong.

March 15, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - Hassan

G.B. Shashidhar contested from Arsikere constituency in 2018 polls

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy met G.B. Shashidhar, who recently quit the Congress, at the latter’s residence in Arsikere on Wednesday and held discussions for a few minutes.

Mr. Shashidhar had contested for the Arsikere Assembly constituency in 2018 and secured more than 50,000 votes. He recently quit the party after JD(S) member K.M. Shivalinge Gowda announced his decision to join the Congress. He made it clear that he would not wish to continue with the Congress as Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah gave a hint that Mr. Shivalinge Gowda would be the Congress candidate.

The details of the discussion between the two leaders are not public yet. However, Mr. Kumaraswamy’s gesture is seen as an attempt to convince Mr. Shashidhar to join the party. With his entry, the party would gain the support of the dominant Lingayat community in the constituency. It is said Mr. Kumarswamy sought Mr. Shashidhar’s support for the party’s candidate, Ashok Banavara, in the coming elections.

The JD(S) has already declared Mr. Ashok Banavara as its candidate. Mr. Ashok and a few other JD(S) leaders were present during the meeting.

Mr. Kumaraswamy has been travelling across Hassan district as part of the party’s Pancharathna Rath Yatra.

