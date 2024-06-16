GIFT a SubscriptionGift
H.D. Kumaraswamy hits out at Karnataka government over fuel price hike

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy criticizes Congress government for raising petrol and diesel taxes, warns against misuse of tax money.

Updated - June 16, 2024 08:08 pm IST

Published - June 16, 2024 07:40 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy holding a meeting with officials in Mandya on Saturday.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy holding a meeting with officials in Mandya on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy has hit out at the Congress government in the State for increasing the taxes on petrol and diesel in the State.

Speaking to reporters at Adichunchanagiri in Mandya district on Sunday, Mr. Kumaraswamy referred to Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil’s reported justification for the hike in taxes on fuel and said the State government had admitted that the tax on petrol and diesel had been increased to support the ‘guarantee’ programmes of the Congress government.

Hence, the State government was imposing a fresh tax burden on the people to continue its ‘guarantee’ programmes.

Fuel price hike in Karnataka and Lok Sabha election results are not related, says CM Siddaramaiah

He also referred to the allegedly unauthorised diversion of funds amounting to ₹88 crore from the State Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation. He sought to caution the people of the State against the misuse of their tax money. He said the people of the State should take to the streets to ensure that their tax money is properly spent on the development of the State.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said he was on a visit to the Kalabairaveshwara Temple in Adichunchagiri to seek the blessings of the deity to solve the problems facing the people of the State.

He pointed out that he was representing the State at the Centre and had been vested with two challenging and sensitive departments – Heavy Industries and Steel. He said there was scope to contribute to the State and the country from both the Departments.

