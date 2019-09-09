HDK: Govt. won’t last more than four months

The programme to inaugurate the Adichunchanagiri community hall at Nonavinakere in Tiptur taluk turned into a platform for mudslinging between dominant Vokkaliga leaders from different parties on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan faced embarrassing moments when he entered the venue and the supporters of former Minister D.K. Shivakumar started raising slogans against the BJP.

Speaking later in the presence of the seer of Adichunchanagiri mutt, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy predicted that the present State government would not last more than four months. Mr. Kumaraswamy said he could have saved the coalition government by giving away a few crores, but he had not wanted to do it. He was obliquely referring to the alleged horse-trading indulged in by the BJP.

Mr. Kumaraswamy also alleged that the BJP was indulging in vendetta politics by handing over the investigation of the IMA and phone-tapping cases to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Later, as Mr. Ashwath Narayan spoke, the supporters of Mr. Kumaraswamy raised slogans in support of their leader.