HDK: Govt. arm-twisting activists

Published - July 20, 2024 12:10 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

While the Mysuru District Congress Committee on Friday lodged a police complaint against two persons who claimed to be RTI activists for levelling ‘’baseless allegations’’ against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) issue, Union Minister and Janata Dal (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy hit out against the government for “arm-twisting” activists in an attempt to protect the Chief Minister.

The Opposition has been alleging that Mr. Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi receiving alternative sites in prime location from MUDA for developing sites on their land was part of a large scam, a charge dubbed by the Chief Minister as politically motivated.

