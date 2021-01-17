Karnataka

HDK fulfils auto driver’s wish by attending his funeral

In a strange incident, a follower of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy left a death note requesting the JD(S) leader to attend his final rites. An auto driver by profession, Jayaramu of Bommachanahalli in Ramanagaram taluk, kept the note in his pocket when he died.

In the emotional note, Jayaramu also wanted the JD(S) leader to financially help his son, who suffers from mental illness. On Sunday, Mr. Kumaraswamy, accompanied by his son Nikhil K. visited Jayaramu’s and paid their last respects. The deceased’s wife informed Mr. Kumaraswamy that over the last six months, the family had been in financial distress and no one had come to their help.

