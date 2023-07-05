HDK flashes pen drive and says he has documents on corruption charge

July 05, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

Claiming that he had documents pertaining to allegations of corruption made by him against the government, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said that “cash for posting” had become the sixth guarantee of the Congress.

“Kannadigas had thought CMO was Chief Minister’s Office. They have now understood that this has now become corruption management office,” the former CM tweeted, tagging the transfer order and cancellation of the transfer order. “There are three letters from CM on one AC post. Is this money going to party coffers or YST hundi?”

Flashing a pen drive outside the Vidhana Soudha, he said the documents were in his pocket and he would release them when the time came.

ADVERTISEMENT

Attacking plans of tunnel road connectivity, he warned Congress against building a “mausoleum for Bengaluru.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.