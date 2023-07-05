HamberMenu
HDK flashes pen drive and says he has documents on corruption charge

July 05, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy showing a pen drive while addressing the media at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy showing a pen drive while addressing the media at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Claiming that he had documents pertaining to allegations of corruption made by him against the government, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said that “cash for posting” had become the sixth guarantee of the Congress.

“Kannadigas had thought CMO was Chief Minister’s Office. They have now understood that this has now become corruption management office,” the former CM tweeted, tagging the transfer order and cancellation of the transfer order. “There are three letters from CM on one AC post. Is this money going to party coffers or YST hundi?”

Flashing a pen drive outside the Vidhana Sodha, he said the documents were “in my pocket.” He said he would release them “when the time comes.”

Attacking plans of tunnel road connectivity, he warned Congress against building a “mausoleum for Bengaluru.”

