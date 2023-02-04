HDK extends support to VISP workers’ protest

February 04, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - Hassan

Extending his support to the protest being staged by contract employees of Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant in Bhadravati on Friday, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has said he will ensure the plant continues its operation if he assumes power in the State.

“Let the BJP ensure the plant is not closed in the next three months. The JD (S) is sure of coming to power after the elections. We will stop the corruption and ensure the plant continues its operation,” he said, addressing the workers at Bhadravati.

The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has decided to close its plant at Bhadravati owing to losses in recent years. As a result, contract employees are protesting the decision.

In his address to the protesters, Mr. Kumaraswamy chastised BJP leaders, including former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, for failing to revive the plant. “You have made a career in politics after moving from Mandya to Shivamogga. You should ensure the VISP is not closed in the interest of locals”, he said, referring to Mr. Yediyurappa.

He also questioned the necessity of an airport in Shivamogga, while VISP was closed. “Where was the need for an airport when hundreds of people are losing their jobs,” he asked. He also called upon the workers to organise a protest rally during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Shivamogga to inaugurate the airport. “I will also join you during the protest,” he said.

C.M. Ibrahim, State president of the JD(S), legislator Boje Gowda, and others were present.