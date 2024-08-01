HDK does a U-turn, agrees to participate in padayatra

The uncertainty over the proposed padayatra of the Opposition parties in Karnataka ended on Wednesday with JD (S) State president and Union Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy, who had left the coalition partner — BJP — red-faced by opting out of it, did an about-turn on Thursday and agreed to inaugurate the eight-day foot march.

The padayatra is being taken out from Bengaluru to Mysuru, the home district of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, to “create public awareness” about the alleged irregularities in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), besides the alleged diversion of funds earmarked for the welfare of SC/ST communities and the scam at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd.

Mr. Kumaraswamy had accused the BJP of planning the padayatra without involving the JD (S) and also embarrassing him by involving its leader from Hassan, Preetham Gowda, who allegedly worked against his family in the alleged distribution of pen drives containing sexual abuse videos of his nephew, Prajwal Revanna.

He had also cited the ongoing sowing season and heavy rains that had caused havoc as reasons for not taking up an “ill-timed” padayatra.

BJP leaders intervene

However, the JD (S) leader did a volte-face after the BJP central leadership intervened and reportedly assured him of taking care of his concerns.

On Thursday, BJP national general secretary and State in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and party State unit president B. Y. Vijayendra held consultations with Mr. Kumaraswamy and convinced him to take part in the padayatra.

Mr. Agarwal announced to the media in Delhi that the padayatra would be flagged off as per schedule on Saturday from Bengaluru.

Blaming a “communication gap” as being responsible for Mr. Kumaraswamy’s earlier reservations about the padayatra, he said this had been resolved.

Answering queries on Mr. Kumaraswamy’s opposition to involvement of Mr. Preetham Gowda in the planning of the padayatra, he sought to downplay his role. “In a party like the BJP it is the organisation that has more importance than individuals.”

Mr. Vijayendra said the padayatra would be inaugurated jointly by Mr. Kumaraswamy and BJP veteran leader B. S. Yediyurappa on Saturday at the NICE Road-Mysuru Road junction at Kengeri. BJP State general secretary V. Sunil Kumar said the padayatra would cover a total distance of 140 km at a rate of 20 km a day and about 20 groups had been formed to monitor it.