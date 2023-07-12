ADVERTISEMENT

HDK displays ‘transfer rate card’ of a department in Assembly

July 12, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, who has been alleging that there is a “transfer racket” of officials in the new dispensation, on Wednesday, displayed a sheet of paper in the Assembly that he claimed mentions different “rates” for transfers of officials in a particular department.

Without naming the department or the Minister, Mr. Kumaraswamy alleged, “This is the rate card in a department being prescribed by a Minister for transfer to new posts as well as retaining the existing posts.” He said he would send the note to Speaker U.T. Khader and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah if they ask for it.

Mr. Kumaraswamy remarked that people had started talking about the alleged cash-for-transfer racket in the new government within one-and-a-half months of the change of guard.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also wondered why the Congress that had given media advertisement on the alleged transfer racket during the erstwhile BJP government has desisted from ordering a probe now.

“People have voted you to power hoping for a positive change in administration. If you don’t change your style, then people will change you,” he remarked.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US