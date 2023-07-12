HDK displays ‘transfer rate card’ of a department in Assembly

July 12, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - BENGALURU

JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, who has been alleging that there is a “transfer racket” of officials in the new dispensation, on Wednesday, displayed a sheet of paper in the Assembly that he claimed mentions different “rates” for transfers of officials in a particular department.

Without naming the department or the Minister, Mr. Kumaraswamy alleged, “This is the rate card in a department being prescribed by a Minister for transfer to new posts as well as retaining the existing posts.” He said he would send the note to Speaker U.T. Khader and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah if they ask for it.

Mr. Kumaraswamy remarked that people had started talking about the alleged cash-for-transfer racket in the new government within one-and-a-half months of the change of guard.

He also wondered why the Congress that had given media advertisement on the alleged transfer racket during the erstwhile BJP government has desisted from ordering a probe now.

“People have voted you to power hoping for a positive change in administration. If you don’t change your style, then people will change you,” he remarked.