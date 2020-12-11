HDK did not lose people’s goodwill: GTD

Mysuru

11 December 2020 17:19 IST

Former Minister and JD(S) MLA G.T. Deve Gowda on Friday said he does not think that former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy lost people’s goodwill by aligning with the Congress.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Gowda said Mr. Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister of the JD (S)-Congress coalition had carried out good work. “I don’t think joining hands with Congress had brought him a bad name. He has done good work. How will he get a bad name for it?”, Mr Gowda wondered.

The JD(S) MLA representing Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency, who is maintaining a distance from the party leadership ever since the coalition government collapsed, said he does not know what was occupying Mr. Kumaraswamy’s mind when he claimed that he lost goodwill of the people by aligning with the Congress.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Gowda also said that was not aware of any bitter experience that Mr. Kumaraswamy had to face during the coalition rule. There was coordination between Congress and JD(S) when the coalition was in the saddle.

However, Mr. Gowda said the party leadership had not asked the party MLAs for their opinion on aligning with the Congress. The decision was taken by former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and Mr. Kumaraswamy.

When the JD(S) had tied up with the Congress in 2004 to form a government with Mr. Dharam Singh at the helm, Mr. Gowda said the opinion of the party MLAs was taken. “This time, the opinion of JD(S) MLAs was not taken.”

Mr. Gowda also said that the BJP governments at the Centre and in the State were stable despite political statements made by some leaders to the contrary. He said the governments will complete their full terms. However, he said the issue of change of Chief Minister in Karnataka is left to the party’s central leadership.

Mr. Gowda also claimed that the results of the elections to the local bodies will be in favour of the ruling party.

‘Pettiness’

Meanwhile, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha defended Mr. Kumaraswamy and said the JD(S) leader was supporting the good work being carried out by the BJP. He described as “pettiness” the criticism of Mr. Kumaraswamy for political reasons.

The MP also said that Mr. Kumaraswamy had performed well during the BJP-JD (S) coalition. Describing the JD(S) leader as a “farmer’s son”, Mr. Simha said he was aware of farmers’ issues. “That is the reason he has supported the legislation brought in by the BJP”, the MP claimed.