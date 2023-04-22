HDK develops fever, advised rest

HamberMenu
April 22, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
H.D. Kumaraswamy

H.D. Kumaraswamy | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy was admitted to a private hospital on Saturday after he developed high fever and doctors advised him rest.

In a statement, the party said that uninterrupted campaign in the heat had affected his health and that he had been admitted in Manipal Hospital here. The statement added that he would resume campaigning after doctors’ give him the go-ahead. “Party workers need not worry about my health,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said.

The JD(S) leader had been campaigning in Hassan and other parts of South Karntaka. He was recently seen in Hassan with his father and party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda and others in a show of family unity.

