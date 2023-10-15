ADVERTISEMENT

HDK demands probe into unearthing of money in I-T raids

October 15, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday demanded a probe into the episode of I-T sleuths unearthing a huge quantum of money from a contractor during a recent raid. 

In a social media post, Mr. Kumaraswamy said only such a probe could bring out truth with respect to details on the money that was unearthed during I-T raids. “Let the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister decide the nature of the probe that they want,” he said. 

He took exception to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s remarks as to whether Mr. Kumaraswamy was a representative of the I-T Department to comment on the unearthed money during raids. “Why is Mr. Shivakumar showing signs of guilt as soon as the money was unearthed?” he wondered. 

